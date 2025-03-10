Open Menu

SCP To Hear Appeals For Cancellation Of Bail In Cases Relating To May 9

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SCP to hear appeals for cancellation of bail in cases relating to May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Supreme Court has adjourned, for a month, hearing of the Punjab government appeals against Lahore High Court judgements granting bails in cases relating to May 9 and 10 events. The Court will hear the same after Eid holidays, April 2025.

A three-member Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb was scheduled to hear the appeals.

The court granted adjournment on the request of the Counsel for the Punjab Government, Advocate Zulfiqar Naqvi who appeared before the court and sought adjournment.

The Counsel pleaded before the Court saying he needed time to study the cases and prepare his arguments as he is appointed recently by the government in all appeals for cancellation of bail granted by the LHC in the same event.

The Chief Justice noted that there are cases of the same nature fixed before the court tomorrow and the other days. The Chief Justice, expressing his displeasure, remarked that the prosecutor was pleading for time yesterday and the counsel today. There are more than 50 such cases of appeals of the provincial government for cancellation of bails.

The Counsel requested the court to adjourn all such cases fixed for the current week so he can prepare for the cases fixed during the coming weeks.

The Court granted the appeal de-listing all appeals of the Punjab government against LHC judgments granting bails in cases relating to May 9 and 10, 2023.

