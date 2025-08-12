SCP To Remain Open On 13th August 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will remain open and fully operational on Wednesday, 13th August 2025, in accordance with its regular schedule.
In light of the notification issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory, declaring 13th August 2025 as a local holiday within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory—excluding offices engaged in essential services—it is clarified that the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as a constitutional institution, will continue to conduct its judicial proceedings and administrative functions without interruption.
Litigants, lawyers, and other stakeholders are advised to follow their scheduled hearings and official engagements as usual
