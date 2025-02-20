SCP Upholds Judgement Of LHC In Harassment Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:36 PM
Giving a significant support to working women and expressing Pakistan commitment to eliminating workplace harassment, the Supreme Court has maintained the judgement of the Lahore High Court dismissing a convict of sexual harassment from service
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Giving a significant support to working women and expressing Pakistan commitment to eliminating workplace harassment, the Supreme Court has maintained the judgement of the Lahore High Court dismissing a convict of sexual harassment from service.
A two member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi, was hearing an appeal against a judgement of the Lahore High Court in sexual harassment case.
The Petitioner, Muhammad Din, was dismissed from service by the Ombudsman Punjab office for sexual harassment of a lady physician Dr. Sidra Zafar.
In her petition under the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010, she alleged harassment and misconduct of her driver Muhammad Din before the Ombudsman, Punjab.
The Ombudsman issued a show-cause notice to the accused but he denied the allegations. However, the Ombudsman found the allegations true after thorough investigation and sent the accused on compulsory retirement.
The Petitioner preferred representation before the Governor Punjab that was dismissed. Subsequently, the petitioner invoked the constitutional jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court by filing a writ petition that was dismissed too.
The Supreme Court, in its order, says that it is imperative to recognize that workplace harassment remains a pressing global issue, affecting millions of workers across various sectors. More than one in five workers (22.8% or 743 million people) worldwide have experienced some form of workplace violence.
Recent Stories
Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker
Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February
CARACAL, VentureOne unveil Centurion body armour at IDEX
BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures against online misinformation
Sindh Govt decides to Install large screens across province for Pakistan-India M ..
SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case
Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities including medicine
Literature lovers enjoy Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival
Sindh announces 500,000 solar system scheme for citizens
Marriage Act strictly implement in district
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents acros ..
Pakistan’s Oil output rises by 10,000 barrels due to tech innovation: Musadik ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker5 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures against online misinformation38 seconds ago
-
SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case41 seconds ago
-
Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities including medicine42 seconds ago
-
Literature lovers enjoy Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival44 seconds ago
-
Marriage Act strictly implement in district7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Oil output rises by 10,000 barrels due to tech innovation: Musadik Malik7 minutes ago
-
MoU signed between SCCI, RCCI to strengthen collaboration in multiple sectors9 minutes ago
-
PM’s aide expresses govt’s resolve to curb tobacco use in all forms7 minutes ago
-
NCC concludes 2-day workshop on standardizing textbook review process7 minutes ago
-
Chiniot received heavy rain27 minutes ago