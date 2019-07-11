SCPI, PSCA ink MoU to improve security in Islamabad

Safe City Project Islamabad (SCPI) and Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further improve the security situation in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Safe City Project Islamabad (SCPI) and Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further improve the security situation in the federal capital.

According to details, on the directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Director General Safe City Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki and Chief Operating Officer of PSCA Akbar Nisar Khan singed the MoU.

As per the MoU, the PSCA professionals would provide assistance to the SCPI for effectively running the affairs of Safe City Project Islamabad.

The PSCA specialists and experts would also provide technical assistance and training to the employees of the SCPI. Both the authorities would also share required information with each other as per the agreement.

The agreement would also help Islamabad police make federal capital free from crime and car theft, besides controlling traffic, maintaining law and order and keep an eye on all activities taking place in the city through latest technology.