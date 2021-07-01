Scrabble Game awareness campaign in Peshawar Model School System begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The digital presentations of the Scrabble game held at Peshawar Model School System wherein a large number of school students and even their teachers enthusiastically participated.

The digital presentation and benefits of the world's No. 1 and world-class educational activity scrabble game awakened a new passion for children's love of learning. Scrabble Game Peshawar Model School System's Nasir Bagh, Hayatabad, Warsak Road, Dalazak Road Peshawar and Shabqadar Branch's Girls and Boys Branches were warmly welcomed.

The digital presentation of the Scrabble game was amazing. Principals, teachers and students showed their special interest and decided to participate in the Peshawar Scrabble League, calling Scrabble - a great and useful game.

Talking to the media, Secretary KP Scrabble Association Waqar Ahmad in his address said that this game is very good and beneficial for all students. Scrabble is the only and easy solution to the problems faced by every student in learning besides help improving spellings.

This educational mind sports game is really very useful and powerful for all the students, he added. "If all the students start learning and playing it, then all of them will definitely become top class students," he opined.