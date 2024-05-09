Open Menu

Scrap Dealers Arrested For Involvement In Stolen Motorcycle Parts Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Scrap dealers arrested for involvement in stolen motorcycle parts business

The Gulshan-e-Maymar police in District West have apprehended scrap dealers involved in the procurement and sale of stolen motorcycle parts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Gulshan-e-Maymar police in District West have apprehended scrap dealers involved in the procurement and sale of stolen motorcycle parts.

According to SSP West on Thursday, the detained individuals were operating out of a shop situated in Gulshan-e-Maymar Afghan camp, where they would purchase stolen motorcycle components.

Following a tip-off, the police recovered the chassis and engine parts of three motorcycles and apprehended two suspects.

The arrested individuals confessed that they had acquired the recovered items at low prices from drug addicts who had stolen them.

A case has been filed against the detained suspects, and investigations are underway to gather information about the origin of the chassis.

The accuse are Akhtar Gul and Naseebullah.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Sale From

Recent Stories

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal inj ..

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11

4 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culp ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits

4 minutes ago
 No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attack ..

No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM

5 minutes ago
 Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in countr ..

Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history

5 minutes ago
 Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan C ..

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..

10 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

13 minutes ago
 Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recr ..

Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP

13 minutes ago
 All possible relief being provided to police pers ..

All possible relief being provided to police personnel

9 minutes ago
 IG Punjab provides house to family of another mar ..

IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers amo ..

Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation ..

Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan