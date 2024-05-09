Scrap Dealers Arrested For Involvement In Stolen Motorcycle Parts Business
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Gulshan-e-Maymar police in District West have apprehended scrap dealers involved in the procurement and sale of stolen motorcycle parts.
According to SSP West on Thursday, the detained individuals were operating out of a shop situated in Gulshan-e-Maymar Afghan camp, where they would purchase stolen motorcycle components.
Following a tip-off, the police recovered the chassis and engine parts of three motorcycles and apprehended two suspects.
The arrested individuals confessed that they had acquired the recovered items at low prices from drug addicts who had stolen them.
A case has been filed against the detained suspects, and investigations are underway to gather information about the origin of the chassis.
The accuse are Akhtar Gul and Naseebullah.
