Scrap Store Gutted In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:53 PM
A scrap store was reduced to ashes in the area of Civil Line police station on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :A scrap store was reduced to ashes in the area of Civil Line police station on Wednesday.
According to the police, fire erupted in a scarp store near fish farm due to unknown reasons.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the material of the store.
Receiving information four fire fighting vehicles of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
However, no loss of life was reported in this regard.