Scrap store gutted in Faisalabad

A scrap store was reduced to ashes in the area of Civil Line police station on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :A scrap store was reduced to ashes in the area of Civil Line police station on Wednesday.

According to the police, fire erupted in a scarp store near fish farm due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the material of the store.

Receiving information four fire fighting vehicles of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in this regard.