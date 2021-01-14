UrduPoint.com
Scrapping Of Old Buses, Wagons To Reduce Air Pollution: Minister Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:01 PM

Scrapping of old buses, wagons to reduce air pollution: Minister Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra on Thursday said that scrapping of old buses and wagons would immensely help reduce air pollution and enhance overall city's outlook

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra on Thursday said that scrapping of old buses and wagons would immensely help reduce air pollution and enhance overall city's outlook.

Following launch of PTI Govt's flagship Bus Rapid Project (BRT), he said a principle decision has been taken by KP Government to purchase old buses, wagons and provide compensation to its owners to start an alternative business and support their families.

"The scrapping of old buses, wagons and compensation to its owners are swiftly progressing that will help provide alternative employment opportunities to them besides enhance beauty of Peshawar," the Minister said in a statement.

The Minister said scrapping of old passengers' buses and wagons would immensely help address traffic jam and would ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hours besides decrease environmental pollution.

With start of BRT, issue of traffic jam, which was almost a routine matter at Lady Reading Hospital, Shoba, Khyber Bazaar, Dabgari Gardens and Nothia Jadded was addressed and precious time of students, teachers, government employees and patients was being saved.

