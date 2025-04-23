Open Menu

Scrapyard Sealed, Fined For Illegal Waste Burning In Gilgit

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Environmental Protection Department and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gilgit conducted a joint operation and sealed a scrapyard for gross violations of environmental laws, imposing a heavy fine on the violators.

The action was taken following reports that the scrapyard was illegally burning electric wires, old shoes, used motor oil filters, and plastic items, producing toxic and hazardous smoke.

This smoke was not only contributing to severe air pollution but also adversely affecting the health of the local population.

Despite being served multiple notices and warnings in the past, the scrapyard operators continued to burn waste during early morning and nighttime hours.

The Environmental Protection Department emphasized that such measures are essential to safeguard public health and improve environmental conditions.

Citizens have been urged to comply with environmental regulations, adopt eco-friendly practices, and immediately report any violations to the concerned department for timely action.

