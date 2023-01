Scrapyards sealed stacking hazardous medical waste

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday sealed various scrapyards who were illegally stocking injurious medical waste of hospitals

Assistant Commissioner Potohar along with Director General Environment Protection Agency raided various hospitals and plastic waste yards to halt the illegal recycling and reuse of medical waste.

During the raid, hazardous medical waste was found in various scrapyards, the teams sealed the yards and three violators were arrested for illegal activity.