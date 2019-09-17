Screams of people heard from Indian army camps at night

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, screams of people were often heard from Indian army camps at night, as troops pick up youth from Shopian villages and torture them at their camps 'to make them an example for other villagers'.

Around two dozen young men in the villages of Shopian shared such terrible stories with the media. "The army is making examples of two or three young men from each village," said one resident of Shopian who has compiled a list, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The soldiers came after midnight, Abid Khan said, his hands trembling, one of around two dozen young men in just one part of occupied Kashmir who say they have been tortured by the Indian army.

The abuse, residents said, was aimed at creating a climate of fear after India stripped the long-restive, blood-soaked region of its special status on August 5.

Khan, 26, from Hirpora village in Shopian district, said he was dragged out and blindfolded along with his brother, who has learning difficulties, on Aug 14.

"They gave electric shocks to my brother right on the road outside. I heard him scream painfully," Khan said, showing marks on his arms, legs and buttocks.

Once inside the nearby Chowgam army camp, Khan said soldiers stripped him naked, tied up his legs and wrists, suspended him and beat him with rods.

The camp major, Khan said, accused him of inviting Riyaz Naikoo from Hizbul Mujahideen — one of several groups fighting Indian rule — to his recent marriage.

According to one account, troops stripped a man naked, tied him up and beat him with rods.

"I can't eat properly anymore," he said. "I don't go into the room my wife sleeps in anymore … It's better to die with a bullet than undergo such torture.

" The pattern was often of soldiers raiding homes, taking identity cards and mobiles and telling young men to report to the camps to retrieve them.

One 21-year-old, who declined to be named but shared photos of his wounds, said he has reported to the Pahnoo camp three times since Aug 27 and was abused each time.

An officer accused him of giving food to Kashmiri fighters and then offered him money for information, he said. Another time, he was grilled about a former classmate who has now picked up arms against Indian occupation.

"They gave me electric shocks inside a dark room for about two hours," the man said, showing scars on his forearm.

Obaid Khan, 21, from Gugloora village said he had to go to the same camp to retrieve his ID and phone on Aug 26.

"Eight soldiers kept beating me with rods for a long time. Before they let me go, they asked me to come back with Names of stone throwers in my village," he said, referring to protesters who clash with occupation forces.

Sajjad Hyder Khan, a local official in Pinjoora village, said he has seen a list of 1,800 people detained by police and soldiers from Shopian alone.

Not far from his home in Shopian town, five soldiers in black with "COMMANDO" on their sleeves and carrying assault rifles were going house to house, seeking details of residents. "In my humble subdued voice, all I can say is that the pressure is there in order to prevent people from protesting," said Khan, the Pinjoora official.

And it has worked.

The official added: "There has been no stone pelting on the soldiers since Aug 5."