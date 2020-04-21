UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Screen Time For Babies Linked To Higher Risk Of Autism-like Symptoms

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:37 PM

Screen time for babies linked to higher risk of autism-like symptoms

Amid the pandemic induced lockdown across the globe when many children are at home all day sitting in front of a tablet or television due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, researchers have found that too much of screen exposure can be linked to a higher likelihood of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)-like symptoms in babies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Amid the pandemic induced lockdown across the globe when many children are at home all day sitting in front of a tablet or television due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, researchers have found that too much of screen exposure can be linked to a higher likelihood of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)-like symptoms in babies.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, found that 12 months of babies who spend large portions of time looking at screens were more likely to show autism-like symptoms at two years of age.

"The findings strengthen our understanding of the importance of playtime between parents and children relative to screen time," said senior author David S Bennett from Drexel University in the US.

"There is a great opportunity for public health campaigns and paediatricians to educate and empower parents to possibly minimize their child's risk of ASD symptoms, which may include increasing social interaction and limiting screens at an early age," Bennett added.

For the results, during babies' 12- and 18-months well visits, their caregivers were asked about how often their baby is exposed to screens or books, and how often they play with their child.

Following this group of 2,152 children from the National Children's Study the team examined how watching television or videos, as well as social playtime and reading together, were associated with ASD risk and ASD-like symptoms at two years of age as measured by the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT).

While toddlers generally are interested in interacting with others, those with ASD-like symptoms are less likely to show these social behaviours.

The findings showed that viewing screens at 12 months of age was associated with four per cent greater ASD-like symptoms, and daily playtime with a parent compared to less than daily playtime was associated with nine per cent less ASD-like symptoms.

The study backs recommendations from the American academy of Pediatrics which discourages screen time in children younger than 18 months unless it is used for video chatting.

The authors noted that their study did not find an association with ASD risk, but rather with ASD-like symptoms. Future studies should explore whether this relationship is determined by children predisposed to ASD being drawn to the screens or screens contributing to ASD-like symptoms, they said.

Related Topics

David Reading May TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

26 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

41 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

2 hours ago

Fleeing pandemic, many Venezuelan migrants head ho ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.