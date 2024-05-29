Screening camp for prisoners inaugurated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A screening camp for prisoners in District jail shah purr has been inaugurated aimed to physically examine the inmates.

Member Provincial Assembly Punjab ASIM Shair Maken,Chairman District coordination committee and Deputy inspector General prisons Sargodha Saeed ullah Gondal inaugurated the screening camp.

Chief executive Officer health Dr.Asad Aslam,CEO District health Authority Sargodha khan Waheed Khan and Superintendent Shah Purr jail were also present during inaugural ceremony.

CEO health Sargodha told the ceremony attendees that in line with special directives of Chief minister of Punjab Marriam Nawaz Shareef Primary & secondary health care department was going to start screening process for prisoners from today which will be continued till 1st of June 2024.

Asad Aslam further informed that more than 2700 prisoners of hepatitis B and C, HIV AIDs, sugar and TB would be examined and all necessary physical tests facility will be given in the screening camps.

He also informed that more than 30 doctors, nutritionists, supervisors , dispensers , technicians, and data entry operators will be available in the camps.