Screening Camp For Prisoners Inaugurated
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A screening camp for prisoners in District jail shah purr has been inaugurated aimed to physically examine the inmates.
Member Provincial Assembly Punjab ASIM Shair Maken,Chairman District coordination committee and Deputy inspector General prisons Sargodha Saeed ullah Gondal inaugurated the screening camp.
Chief executive Officer health Dr.Asad Aslam,CEO District health Authority Sargodha khan Waheed Khan and Superintendent Shah Purr jail were also present during inaugural ceremony.
CEO health Sargodha told the ceremony attendees that in line with special directives of Chief minister of Punjab Marriam Nawaz Shareef Primary & secondary health care department was going to start screening process for prisoners from today which will be continued till 1st of June 2024.
Asad Aslam further informed that more than 2700 prisoners of hepatitis B and C, HIV AIDs, sugar and TB would be examined and all necessary physical tests facility will be given in the screening camps.
He also informed that more than 30 doctors, nutritionists, supervisors , dispensers , technicians, and data entry operators will be available in the camps.
Recent Stories
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM condoles loss of lives in Washuk accident5 minutes ago
-
CDA Plan unveiled to tackle prevention of forest fires, awareness campaigns launches: Shahzad Khalil15 minutes ago
-
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident15 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over deaths in Washuk traffic accident35 minutes ago
-
Over-speeding passenger coach overturned at Washuk, killed 201 hour ago
-
Pakistan condoles deaths, destruction by landslide in Papua New Guinea10 hours ago
-
Syed Ali Raza assumes charge as DIG Operations11 hours ago
-
Kundi assure KP people wont suffer due to CM-Governor conflict11 hours ago
-
Dr Samar Mubarakmand reflects on Pak's historic nuclear tests11 hours ago
-
KP Governor lauds BISP for socioeconomic empowerment of underprivileged12 hours ago
-
Education ministry starts transformation of school in Pishin12 hours ago
-
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office12 hours ago