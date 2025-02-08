Screening camp for special children held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) On the directions of the Punjab government, a screening camp was held for special children at the Government Degree College for Special Children.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department organized the camp. A team of doctors including specialists examined students of the college.

Hygiene kits were also given away to special children. Every hygiene kit comprised soap, towel, comb, nail cutter, toothpaste and tooth brush.

Speaking on the occasion, District education Officer (Special Education) Bahawalpur, Umar Sharif, urged special children and students of the college to follow principles of hygiene to ward off viral diseases.