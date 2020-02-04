Screening camp held at Faisalabad

The district administration in collaboration with the E-mad, a non-governmental organization organized a screening camp at Control Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration in collaboration with the E-mad, a non-governmental organization organized a screening camp at Control Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Tuesday.

According to official source, hepatitis-B and Aids tests of over 100 staff members were conducted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Asima Ijaz Cheema inaugurated the camp. Incharge Punjab Aids Control program/member E-mad Dr Farya conducted the tests.

The ADC said that holding of screening camp was part of health policies of the Punjab government and such type of camps would also be held at other departments under phase wise.