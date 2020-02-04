UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Screening Camp Held At Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:52 PM

Screening camp held at Faisalabad

The district administration in collaboration with the E-mad, a non-governmental organization organized a screening camp at Control Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration in collaboration with the E-mad, a non-governmental organization organized a screening camp at Control Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Tuesday.

According to official source, hepatitis-B and Aids tests of over 100 staff members were conducted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Asima Ijaz Cheema inaugurated the camp. Incharge Punjab Aids Control program/member E-mad Dr Farya conducted the tests.

The ADC said that holding of screening camp was part of health policies of the Punjab government and such type of camps would also be held at other departments under phase wise.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab

Recent Stories

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop presents 29th Internati ..

5 minutes ago

German Ambassador expresses delight over traveling ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Says 132 Nationals Asked to Be Eva ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Kor ..

2 minutes ago

NPO to organize 5-day training on post harvest tec ..

2 minutes ago

British delegation commends Pakistan's improved ea ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.