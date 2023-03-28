UrduPoint.com

Screening Counters Double At Flour Distribution Centres In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Local Deputy Commissioner ordered to double screening counters at distribution centres of free flour offered under the Ramzan package here.

Talking to the centre in-charges and staff concerned at Raza Hall, Umer Jahangir directed to provide free flour immediately after screening points to avoid chaos and facilitate people.

He said a complete record of flour mills followed by its supply was maintained to ensure transparency in the mechanism.

Umer Jahangir said that the first priority of the district government is to ensure a smooth supply of flour among deserving segments of society.

He directed the staff to provide complete information to people about the free distribution of flour from the centres.

More Stories From Pakistan

