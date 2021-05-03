Screening healthcare workers can warn for future viruses

Covid-19 infections in healthcare workers during the first wave of the pandemic provided an accurate sample of the general population, said researchers suggesting that data from healthcare workers could be used to estimate the severity of future viruses more quickly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Covid-19 infections in healthcare workers during the first wave of the pandemic provided an accurate sample of the general population, said researchers suggesting that data from healthcare workers could be used to estimate the severity of future viruses more quickly.

Healthcare workers in Ireland made up 31.6 per cent of all test-confirmed infections while only representing three per cent of the population.

However, researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in collaboration with IBM Research, found that the healthcare worker data closely related to that of the entire population after using software to create a more accurate picture of how widespread the disease was, Medical Daily reported.

This suggests that governments could use data from only healthcare workers to inform decisions on whether to implement restrictions, wide-scale testing and contact tracing for future viruses, revealed in the research published in the PLOS ONE journal.

"Setting up wide-scale testing systems for healthcare workers is much easier than setting up a similar programme for everyone since the infrastructure for testing for diseases is always in place in healthcare settings," said Dan Wu, lecturer in the RCSI Department of Chemistry.

"A screening programme that tested all healthcare workers would have the additional benefit of catching asymptomatic spread of the disease since all healthcare workers would be tested. If governments could catch highly infectious diseases and implement countermeasures early, this could possibly prevent new viruses from erupting into another epidemic/pandemic," Wu added.