Screening of 1200 prisoners begins:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A five-day screening camp started for the inmates of District Jail Sargodha in collaboration with the Health department and the Punjab AIDS Control Program.

According to the police spokesperson on Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo inaugurated the camp.

During the camp,1200 inmates would be fully screened and tests including sugar level, blood pressure, temperature, hepatitis C and BMIV and other would be taken.If a patient has hepatitis positive, he would be fully vaccinated,he said.

Patients would be screened for TB and free of charge medicines would be provided to such patients while the screening camp would continue till March 17,he added.