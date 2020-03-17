Screening of employees of Railways Karachi Division continues

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The screening for Coronavirus of employees of Pakistan Railway Karachi Division continued for second consecutive day on Tuesday.

To prevent the spread of the Corona virus, the PR Karachi Division screened railway employees at Cantt Station, said a statement.

Those screened include employees working at Cantt Station and others. None of the screened employees and workers was diagnosed with the virus symptoms.

The screening of 2500 to 3000 employees has been completed in two days and this process will continue on Wednesday also.