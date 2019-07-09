UrduPoint.com
Screening Of Jail Officials/prisoners Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Screening of Jail officials/prisoners underway

District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Tahir Rizvi Tuesday said that 160 officials and prisoners of Central jail Rawalpindi screened themselves at a special medical camp set up at Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Tahir Rizvi Tuesday said that 160 officials and prisoners of Central jail Rawalpindi screened themselves at a special medical camp set up at Adiala jail.

DHO told APP that Hepatitis C was found positive in 2 persons while 2 were also diagnosed with Hepatitis B.

Dr Tahir informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C. HIV Aids ,Malaria, anemia, blood pressure, and diabetes were being carried out at the camp ,adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment were also being provided.

The DHO said that 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators were performing duties at the camp.

The camp will continue till July 20, he added.

