UrduPoint.com

Screening Of Over 25,000 Pregnant Women In Flood Affected Areas Completed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Screening of over 25,000 pregnant women in flood affected areas completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :More than 25,000 pregnant women are among people affected by devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while around 20,000 deliveries are expected in coming month.

This assessment was made by Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunwa on Friday after conducting screening of pregnant women in 13 districts badly impacted due to disastrous floods.

The Health Department has completed screening in districts from mountainous Kohistan and Swat to Southern plain region of Tank district.

The Department has also established around 300 Mother and Child Healthcare Camps in all these 13 flood affected districts.

Kits were distributed in the camps for safety of new born besides distribution of essential medicines free of cost. The Lady Health Workers have been assigned the task of monitoring of Mother and Child cases and reporting with concerned officials forthwith.

The Health Department also made assurance for early completion of rapid assessment of Health Centers and soon work will start over renovation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Swat Kohistan Tank Women All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

3 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.