LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The screening process of sanitary workers was ongoing in the city as a preventive measure against coronavirus on the directions of LWMC Managing Director, Rao Imtiaz Ahmad.

A spokesman of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) said here on Saturday that screening of sanitary workers was conducted in Garhi Shahu, union council 210, Johar Town,Township, Gulberg and other areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the MD said that like other departments LWMC was also working on front line to fight against covid-19outbreak. He said LWMC was making extraordinary arrangements to ensure neat and clean environment in the city.