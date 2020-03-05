Screening of zaireen returning from Iran underway in Sindh

The screening process of the zaireen returning from Iran is underway by the officials of the Health Department in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The screening process of the zaireen returning from Iran is underway by the officials of the Health Department in Sindh.

Spokesman of Health Department talking to Radio Pakistan said that the authorities are in touch with the pilgrims returned from Iran and Rapid Response Medical Teams are periodically enquiringly the health of the zaireen.

To monitor suspected coronavirus patients and transfer them from the airport to the hospital, the government of Sindh has formed a Rapid Response Medical Team, he added.

As per the directives, the team will work round the clock and maintain close contact with the airport authorities to deal with any emergency situation.