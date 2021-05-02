Screening points setup at different points in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :District health officer (DHO) Dr, Gordhan dass on Sunday said that in order to contain spread of lethal coronavirus, screening points have been setup at entry and exit points of the district including Boghaar,Veer Baaro, Khensar checkpost, Morasio check post, qilaa check post, vangoo mor and Ali Bandar .

In a statement, he said that screening of people arriving from outside areas in the district was being jointly carried out by the police and Rangers to ensure implementation on coronavirus SOPs.