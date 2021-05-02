UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Screening Points Setup At Different Points In Tharparkar District

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Screening points setup at different points in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :District health officer (DHO) Dr, Gordhan dass on Sunday said that in order to contain spread of lethal coronavirus, screening points have been setup at entry and exit points of the district including Boghaar,Veer Baaro, Khensar checkpost, Morasio check post, qilaa check post, vangoo mor and Ali Bandar .

In a statement, he said that screening of people arriving from outside areas in the district was being jointly carried out by the police and Rangers to ensure implementation on coronavirus SOPs.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Sunday Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

3 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

4 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.