Screening process for coronavirus at airports being made more efficient: Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Friday said the most effective tool to protect from the coronavirus is precaution and by taking precautionary measures we can protect ourselves and others living around us

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Friday said the most effective tool to protect from the coronavirus is precaution and by taking precautionary measures we can protect ourselves and others living around us.

Keeping in view the situation, the Sindh government has started strict monitoring of passengers arriving at Karachi airport from abroad, he said while talking to the people on his arrival at the Karachi airport, said a statement.

On this occasion, the provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch checked the screening process of passengers coming from abroad and also reviewed the arrangements of Sindh Health Department.

SSP Malir Syed Ali Raza and other officers were also present along with the minister on the occasion.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said after the increase in cases of coronavirus in Sindh, the Sindh government was strictly monitoring other entry routes including Karachi airport as the majority of positive cases of coronavirus in Sindh were coming from abroad.

The process of checking and screening of Sindh's internal routes were being made more efficient, he said.

He said due to measures, taken by Sindh government, the situation was improving and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members were working against the coronavirus round the clock.