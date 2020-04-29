UrduPoint.com
Screening Process Monitored At Kajori Point

Wed 29th April 2020

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Azhar Khan on Wednesday paid visit to Kajori screening point and monitored screening process besides reviewing precautionary measures for controlling spread of coronavirus.

During the visit, which was undertaken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Altaf Hussain, checked attendance of the concerned staff and directed them for conducting screening of passengers indiscriminately.

Later, the AAC also took round of Kuza bazaar, bazaar baiyan, Shalkhi, Bandagu and inspected implementation of preventive measures against the contagion.

He urged people to stay at home and avoid non-essential visits, adding, social distancing should be observed to control spread of the deadly virus.

