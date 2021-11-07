UrduPoint.com

Screening Test For CSS Exam To Be Held In February

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab has said that the screening test for Central Superior Service (CSS) Competitive Exam (CE) 2022 would be held in February next year.

Talking to APP, ' he said that MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions ) based Preliminary Test (MPT) prior to main written examination of CSS was accorded approval by the Federal Cabinet in its last meeting.

The SAPM said the screening test was aimed at filtering the serious candidates for the CSS written exam. It would prove to be a 'win-win' not only for the FPSC, but also for the candidates by saving the time of FPSC, as well as, students.

He said the initiative would reduce the CSS recruitment process from 20 months to 12 months, enabling FPSC to effectively select highly motivated candidates for the main CSS exam.

Shehzad said the screening test before competitive examinations was being practiced all over the world. The test did not take into account domain specific knowledge required to perform in various groups.

He said the matter was earlier considered in Cabinet meeting held on December 10, 2019, wherein the proposal for introduction of screening test prior to written exam was not approved.

