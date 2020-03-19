UrduPoint.com
Screening Test Of 107 People Conducted In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Screening test of 107 people conducted in Mianwali

On the direction of Government of Punjab health department has started practical steps for avoiding pernicious affects of Corona virus in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Government of Punjab health department has started practical steps for avoiding pernicious affects of Corona virus in Mianwali.

In this connection screening tests of 107 people were conducted, these people had journeyed in other countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and South Africa. Therefore no patient of corona virus was registered so far.

District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Parvez Iqbal told the basic symptoms of Corona Virus on Thursday that if a person had journeyed in foreign country and caught cough, influenza and feeling difficulty in taking breath he should have to conduct check up from Isolation Room in Hospital.

Dr. Parvez said that if any person had journeyed in foreign country and was suffering in cough, Influenza or Fever then he should not considered him that he was prey to Corona Virus/.

District Health Officer said that health department has transformed the Hostel of Danish school, Girl College Wan Bhachhran, Esa Khel Commerce College and Boys College of Kundian Tehsil into Qarnetenena Center of district Mianwali.

He further said that people should use masks only on the advice of doctors adding that Punjab Government has set up Help Line 1166 and if anyone is suspicious he can contact on Help Line.

Healthy department will provide free of cost health facilities and Corona test will also be conducted free of cost, he added.

