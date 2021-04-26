UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Screening Test Of Provincial Management Services Postponed Due To COVID

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Screening test of Provincial Management Services postponed due to COVID

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to postpone screening test of Provincial Management Service (PMS) due to spike in corona virus infection.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the screening test of PMS was schedule for May 2.

2021 and is deferred for next date to be announced in near future.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that ongoing interviews at Public Service Commission for different vacancies will be conducted in accordance with schedule dates by ensuring strict implementation of corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa May Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

29 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

36 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

37 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Indonesian President ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine to Be R ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.