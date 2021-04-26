Screening test of Provincial Management Services postponed due to COVID

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to postpone screening test of Provincial Management Service (PMS) due to spike in corona virus infection.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the screening test of PMS was schedule for May 2.

2021 and is deferred for next date to be announced in near future.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that ongoing interviews at Public Service Commission for different vacancies will be conducted in accordance with schedule dates by ensuring strict implementation of corona SOPs.