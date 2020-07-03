UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Screening, Treatment Of TB Patients Have Started In Balochistan's Afghan Refugees Camp: Dr Sami

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Screening, treatment of TB patients have started in Balochistan's Afghan refugees camp: Dr Sami

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Screening and treatment of TB patients have started in Afghan refugees camp under Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme, Balochistan, Dr Sami Kakar Thursday said.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on setting up a screening camp for the diagnosis of TB at Afghan refugees camp.

He said medical facilities have been set up across the province including Quetta, Pishin, Chaghi, Panjpai, Loralai and Qila Saifullah under collaboration with the Global Funds Programme for the diagnosis and treatment of TB patients and in this regard, he added latest technology is being used to ensure the treatment of TB patients through screening camps.

He said about 33,000 people are suffering from TB in Balochistan every year and there is a need to create awareness in the community through all available resources.

Dr Sami further said since 2018, more than 10,000 people have been diagnosed with TB and their treatment have been started free of charge by the TB Control Programme.

He said last year, the TB control programme screened prisoners in five jails of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Noshki, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar, Naseerabad, out of which 14 inmates were found infected with TB.

He said we are working hard to make Quetta TB-free and all possible precautions are being taken to prevent coronavirus spread during the screening.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan Quetta Technology Gwadar Turbat Khuzdar Pishin Qila Saifullah Loralai Panjgur 2018 All From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

26 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

1 hour ago

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.