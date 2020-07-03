QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Screening and treatment of TB patients have started in Afghan refugees camp under Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme, Balochistan, Dr Sami Kakar Thursday said.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on setting up a screening camp for the diagnosis of TB at Afghan refugees camp.

He said medical facilities have been set up across the province including Quetta, Pishin, Chaghi, Panjpai, Loralai and Qila Saifullah under collaboration with the Global Funds Programme for the diagnosis and treatment of TB patients and in this regard, he added latest technology is being used to ensure the treatment of TB patients through screening camps.

He said about 33,000 people are suffering from TB in Balochistan every year and there is a need to create awareness in the community through all available resources.

Dr Sami further said since 2018, more than 10,000 people have been diagnosed with TB and their treatment have been started free of charge by the TB Control Programme.

He said last year, the TB control programme screened prisoners in five jails of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Noshki, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar, Naseerabad, out of which 14 inmates were found infected with TB.

He said we are working hard to make Quetta TB-free and all possible precautions are being taken to prevent coronavirus spread during the screening.