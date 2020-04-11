Screening, washing process with disinfectant continues

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Saturday conducted complete screening of its sanitary workers in Johar Town besides carrying out washing process of the area with disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Saturday conducted complete screening of its sanitary workers in Johar Town besides carrying out washing process of the area with disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus.

According to the LWMC sources here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry, LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Malik, Communication Head Jamil Khawar were present on the occasion and went through the screening process.

On the occasion Ejaz Chaudhry said that like various departments, the LWMC was also working on front-line to defeat coronavirus.

He said, "LWMC efforts for maintaining clean and smell free environment are laudable ." Ejaz said that the cooperation of people was of vital importance to defeat the virus and they must follow the precautionary measures against coronavirus to keep themselves and others safe from this pandemic.

Washing of" Allah Hoo Chowk" and its adjoining areas with disinfectant was carriedout under the supervision of LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Malik.