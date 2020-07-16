UrduPoint.com
Scrutiny Committee Constituted To Appoint Chairman Of KPWPVC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Scrutiny committee constituted to appoint Chairman of KPWPVC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has constituted a search and scrutiny committee to appoint Chairman and Commissioner of KP Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission (KPWPVC).

The committee would be headed by Chief Secretary KP while Additional Chief Secretary, Planning Department, Secretary Law and MPA, Muhamamd Asif would be members of committee while Secretary Establishment has been appointed as secretary of the committee.

It was notified by KP Establishment Department here on Thursday.

