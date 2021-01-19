UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scrutiny Committee Directed To Hold Regular Meetings On Foreign Funding Case: Election Commission Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

Scrutiny committee directed to hold regular meetings on foreign funding case: Election Commission of Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the scrutiny committee to hold at least three meetings on the foreign funding case in a week for its logical end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the scrutiny committee to hold at least three meetings on the foreign funding case in a week for its logical end.

According to the ECP spokesman, the Commission had made progress in the foreign funding case despite the coronavirus situation, court engagements of lawyers and retirement of one member of the scrutiny committee.

He said the ECP was well aware of its constitutional and legal responsibilities, and was committed to fulfill all responsibilities without any pressure.

He said the Commission was always ready to ensure holding the local government elections, Senate elections and bye-elections in free, fair and transparent manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Progress All Government Court Coronavirus Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves tax exemption on profits gained t ..

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelin ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 show low trend in Attock

2 minutes ago

DCC providing facilities to children of working wo ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish Government Gives Disaster Zone Status for ..

2 minutes ago

All applications for industrial connections to be ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.