Scrutiny committee directed to hold regular meetings on foreign funding case: Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the scrutiny committee to hold at least three meetings on the foreign funding case in a week for its logical end.

According to the ECP spokesman, the Commission had made progress in the foreign funding case despite the coronavirus situation, court engagements of lawyers and retirement of one member of the scrutiny committee.

He said the ECP was well aware of its constitutional and legal responsibilities, and was committed to fulfill all responsibilities without any pressure.

He said the Commission was always ready to ensure holding the local government elections, Senate elections and bye-elections in free, fair and transparent manner.