Scrutiny committee meeting on medical grounds retirement cases held in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A meeting of the scrutiny committee to review medical grounds retirement cases was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal here Sunday.

The committee evaluated various cases presented by the Medical board.

The meeting aimed to ensure a thorough examination and appropriate decision-making process for the retirement cases on medical grounds.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ahmed Mughees, Deputy Medical Superintendent of DHQ, Dr. Ashfaq from the Health Department, Audit Officer Muhammad Saleem, representatives from the DC Office and the education Department including DEO Male and Female offices.