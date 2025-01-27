Scrutiny Committee Of WWB Approves Rs 84.7mln For Death, Marriage Grants
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 08:25 PM
A meeting of the Scrutiny Committee of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired by Secretary Muhammad Tufail on Monday approved financial assistance totaling Rs 21.8 million for 28 cases of death grants
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Scrutiny Committee of the Workers Welfare board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired by Secretary Muhammad Tufail on Monday approved financial assistance totaling Rs 21.8 million for 28 cases of death grants.
Additionally, 162 cases of marriage grants were resolved, with an amount of Rs. 62.
9 million sanctioned the committee conducted a thorough review of applications for death grants and marriage grants.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Muhammad Tufail emphasized the importance of these grants in supporting workers and their families during challenging times.
He reiterated the Workers Welfare Board’s commitment to providing transparent and timely financial assistance aimed at improving the well-being of laborers and their dependents.
APP/adi
