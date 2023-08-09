Open Menu

Scrutiny Committee Recommends Financial Assistance Over 100 Journalists Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Scrutiny committee recommends financial assistance over 100 journalists of Sindh

Sindh Information Department's scrutiny committee, on Wednesday, recommended providing financial assistance to more than 100 journalists facing medical issues or financial difficulties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Information Department's scrutiny committee, on Wednesday, recommended providing financial assistance to more than 100 journalists facing medical issues or financial difficulties.

The Scrutiny Committee made the recommendation for provision of financial assistance to deserving journalist of Sindh after reviewing in detail the requests for assistance to the Sindh government, said a statement issued here.

Director General Public Relations, Sawai Khan Chhalgari chaired the meeting that was attended by senior journalists Mazhar Abbas, Dr.

Jabbar Khattak, Tahir Hassan Khan, Abdul Rasheed Memon, President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi, Director Administration and Accounts Information Department Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu, Director Press Information Hassan Asghar Naqvi, and Committee Secretary Deputy Director Information Aleemuddin.

The committee recommended the provincial government providing assistance to more than 100 journalists who had requested assistance for meeting out expenses for treatment of various diseases or facing other financial issues.

