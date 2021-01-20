UrduPoint.com
Scrutiny Committee To Submit Recommendations To ECP On Merit Basis

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:46 PM

The scrutiny committee will submit its recommendations on foreign funding case to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as per approved Terms of Reference (TORs) and in the light of facts and on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The scrutiny committee will submit its recommendations on foreign funding case to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as per approved Terms of Reference (TORs) and in the light of facts and on merit.

According to ECP spokesperson, the impression given by applicant Akbar S Babar in media talk outside ECP that scrutiny committee is biased is against the actual situation as the scrutiny committee was working efficiently and honestly.

The committee's today meeting was held at 2:40pm and Akbar S Babar along with his counsel and representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with their counsel presented before the committee, he added.

The committee examined the documents submitted by the parties as per legal procedure and thoroughly checked the documents of PTI and raised various questions which led to a detailed discussion.

Meanwhile, Akbar S Babar and his lawyer tried to pressurize the committee while creating hurdles in committee proceeding several times. On which the committee assured all parties that the scrutiny committee is responsible to submit its recommendations to ECP without any pressure.

The committee also made it clear that its recommendations will be transparent and impartial. However the committee has to conclude its meeting on trust deficit of Akbar S Babar.

