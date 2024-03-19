Scrutiny concludes for nomination papers of 48 Senate seats

Scrutiny of nomination papers for 48 Senate seats, including 12 each from Punjab and Sindh, 11 from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two from the federal capital, was completed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Scrutiny of nomination papers for 48 Senate seats, including 12 each from Punjab and Sindh, 11 from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two from the Federal capital, was completed on Tuesday.

In the federal capital, National Assembly members will elect representatives for one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema, in the Senate.

Meanwhile, members of the four provincial assemblies will elect senators, including seven for general seats, two for women seats, and two for technocrats, including Ulema, from each province.

Additionally, one seat for non-Muslims will be elected from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Polling for the Senate's vacant seats from the federal capital will take place at Parliament House on April 2, 2024.

The returning officer's deadline to file appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is March 21, 2024.

The Tribunal is scheduled to dispose of appeals by March 25, 2024.

Revised lists of candidates will be published on March 26, 2024. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 27, 2024.

