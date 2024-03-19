Scrutiny Concludes For Nomination Papers Of 48 Senate Seats
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Scrutiny of nomination papers for 48 Senate seats, including 12 each from Punjab and Sindh, 11 from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two from the federal capital, was completed on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Scrutiny of nomination papers for 48 Senate seats, including 12 each from Punjab and Sindh, 11 from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two from the Federal capital, was completed on Tuesday.
In the federal capital, National Assembly members will elect representatives for one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema, in the Senate.
Meanwhile, members of the four provincial assemblies will elect senators, including seven for general seats, two for women seats, and two for technocrats, including Ulema, from each province.
Additionally, one seat for non-Muslims will be elected from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.
Polling for the Senate's vacant seats from the federal capital will take place at Parliament House on April 2, 2024.
The returning officer's deadline to file appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is March 21, 2024.
The Tribunal is scheduled to dispose of appeals by March 25, 2024.
Revised lists of candidates will be published on March 26, 2024. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 27, 2024.
/395
Recent Stories
Terrorists to be given befitted reply: Mohsin Naqvi
CM visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s house in Talagang
Syeda Shehla Raza becomes first female president of Pakistan Hockey Federation
Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district
Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in road construction project
Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PMD
TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist spots
BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary exam 2023
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and ..
Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms
214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC
DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Terrorists to be given befitted reply: Mohsin Naqvi59 seconds ago
-
CM visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s house in Talagang1 minute ago
-
Syeda Shehla Raza becomes first female president of Pakistan Hockey Federation12 minutes ago
-
Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district13 minutes ago
-
Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in road construction project23 minutes ago
-
TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist spots23 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and Captain Ahmed Badar ..25 minutes ago
-
214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC26 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder26 minutes ago
-
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts: spokesman51 minutes ago
-
Abrar vows to continue efforts for education sector’s improvement51 minutes ago
-
CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative44 minutes ago