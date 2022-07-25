UrduPoint.com

Scrutiny For Nomination Papers For LGE Second Phase In Balochistan Finalizes Today

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would complete scrutinizing the nomination papers on Monday (July 25) for second phase of Balochistan Local Government Elections (LGE) through the Returning Officers (ROs)

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, the nomination papers would be scrutinized from July 25 for respective areas including UC 4, 9, 15, 16 of District Lasbela, Musakhel, UC 12, 13, 14 and 27 of Tehsil Kirdegaab of Mastung, UC 26 of Jafarabad, UC of Duki. 6, 7, Zhob District Municipal Committee Zhob and Ward No. 4, 5, 6, 7 of UC No.

21 of Chagai District, Ward No. 3 of UC 13 of Lorelai District to the Returning Officers.

While in this regard, appeals can be filed against the decisions of the returning officers till July 29, the appeals filed by the appellate authorities on the decisions of the returning officers will be disposed of by August 3.

The revised list of candidates will be published by August 4.

However, candidates can withdraw their candidature till August 5 as election symbols will be given to the candidates on August 6.

Polling for local body elections will be held on August 28, 2022.

