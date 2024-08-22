Scrutiny Of Application For Artist Support Fund-2024 Completed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Punjab Council of Arts, Faisalabad division has completed scrutiny of application for the Artist Support Fund-2024.
As many as 187 applications were received in Faisalabad division for the programme and the Punjab government will provide Rs 30,000 scholarship annually to eligible artists.
The arts council has sought applications from artists having 50 plus years of age and 25 years of experience in performing in Film, tv, Radio, Music, Theater, Paintings, and Calligraphy etc.
Deputy Director Arts Council Muhammad Imran Raza, AC’s representative Tariq Mahmood, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Awais Abid, Assistant Professor National Textile University Muhammad Saleem Ansar, and Music Teacher Divisional Model school Faisalabad Ashfaq Ahmad were among the members of the security committee.
