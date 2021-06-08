UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scrutiny Of Applications For Jalozai Phase-3 To Be Completed By June 15: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Scrutiny of applications for Jalozai Phase-3 to be completed by June 15: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has said that the scrutiny of applications received for Jalozai Phase-3 would be completed by June 15 of this month and the draw would be ensured on the basis of merit and transparency.

In a statement, he appealed to people to lodge a complaint on telephone number 9210534-091 in case of any discrepancy, rumour or solicitation of bribe from anyone.

He said that he was personally monitoring the draw process including scrutiny of documents, adding that even after the draw of the said project, if anyone wanted forensic confirmation of its transparency, the housing department would provide them this opportunity without any hesitation.

He said that the focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan's politics is to make institutions transparent, including elimination of corruption. Dr Amjad Ali said that the people have a key role to play in ensuring transparency in the country and eradication of corruption and nepotism.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali June From Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

ERC, HOPE Consortium sign MoU to support UAE’s e ..

1 minute ago

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

23 minutes ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

45 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

46 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.