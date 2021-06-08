Scrutiny of applications for Jalozai Phase-3 to be completed by June 15: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has said that the scrutiny of applications received for Jalozai Phase-3 would be completed by June 15 of this month and the draw would be ensured on the basis of merit and transparency.

In a statement, he appealed to people to lodge a complaint on telephone number 9210534-091 in case of any discrepancy, rumour or solicitation of bribe from anyone.

He said that he was personally monitoring the draw process including scrutiny of documents, adding that even after the draw of the said project, if anyone wanted forensic confirmation of its transparency, the housing department would provide them this opportunity without any hesitation.

He said that the focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan's politics is to make institutions transparent, including elimination of corruption. Dr Amjad Ali said that the people have a key role to play in ensuring transparency in the country and eradication of corruption and nepotism.