Scrutiny of by-election on 16 KP NA seats continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates in the second phase of the by-election on 16 vacant National Assembly Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled on March 19 continued on Friday.

The scrutiny would be completed on Saturday (tomorrow) February 18, 2023.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed till February 22, 2023. Appellate Tribunals would dispose of such appeals till February 27, 2023.

The revised list of candidates would be issued on February 28, 2023, and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till March 1, 2023.

The final list of the candidates would be issued on March 2, 2023, and the election symbols would also be allotted to candidates on the same day.