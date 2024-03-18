Open Menu

Scrutiny Of Documents For Senate Polls To Be Finalized By Mar 19

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Scrutiny of documents for Senate polls to be finalized by Mar 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The scrutiny of documents for Senate election had started and would be finalized by March 19, said the spokesman of provincial election commission.

Appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers can be filed till March 21 while a decision on the appeals would be taken by March 25.

The revised list would be released on March 26 and candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.

The spokesman said that so far 42 candidates have submitted papers including 25 for general seats, seven for women and 10 for technocrats

