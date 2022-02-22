UrduPoint.com

Scrutiny Of Nomination Papers Continues In KP Second Phase LG Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Scrutiny of nomination papers continues in KP second phase LG polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Returning Officers on Tuesday continued the scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates in the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the scrutiny will continue till February 23 while the last date for filing of appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officers (ROs) on rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be February 24 to February 26.

The last date for deciding on appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be March 1 while the date of publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 2.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 3 while the date of allotment of election symbols to contesting candidates and the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates will be March 4.

The consolidation of results will be on April 4, 2022, on completion of the polling process in all areas after five days of polling day. Earlier, the public notice inviting nomination papers was issued on February 10 while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officers by the candidates were from February 14 to February 18.

The date of publication of the Names of the nominated candidates was February 19. It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had announced to conduct local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31st, issuing the revised schedule of phase 2 of the polls in the province.

These elections will be held in 65 Tehsils of 18 districts while in the first phase local government elections were held in 66 Tehsils of 17 districts on December 19 in KP.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan February March April December All From Government Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

26 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>