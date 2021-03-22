UrduPoint.com
Scrutiny Of Nomination Papers For Bye-polls On NA-249 To Be Held By March 25: ECP Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Scrutiny of nomination papers for bye-polls on NA-249 to be held by March 25: ECP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Provincial Election Commission Sindh has announced that the scrutiny of nomination papers filed by the candidates to contest bye-election on the National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi West-II which was left vacant due to the resignation of Muhammad Faisal Vawda would be performed by March 25.

A spokesperson of the Sindh Election Commission said that the deadline for filing appeals against the decisions of RO regarding accepting or rejecting the nomination papers is March 29.

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal was April 5 while the candidates might withdraw their candidature by April 7.

The candidates would be allotted election symbols on April 8 and polling would be held on April 29.

