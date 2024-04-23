Scrutiny Of Nomination Papers For NA-148 Bye-election Completes
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Scrutiny of the nominations papers of candidates aspiring to contest by election of NA-148 being scheduled on May 19 has been completed.
Official sources said the eligible candidates are provided with Form- 32.
Exactly 12 candidates have filed nomination papers are given go-ahead to fight the election after the tight scrutiny, it was said.
They include Taimur Altaf Malik, Ali Qasim Gilani, Khalid Javed Waraich, Ahmed Hussain Dehr, Muhammad Atif Imran, Rubeena Akhtar, Saqib Mahmood Mahay, Rana Jang Sher Ali, Azhar Ahmed Sandila, Jamshed Abbas Bapi, Rana Ameeq and Amjad Hussain.
Appeals against rejection or accepting of candidates' nomination papers would be received until tomorrow (24th of April), according to the Returning Officer.
The final list would be displayed on April 26 after holding the decision on applications filed with the Election Commission.
The last date for withdrawing the nomination paper is fixed as April 27, said the Returning Officer.
Electoral symbols would be allotted on April 29 before the due date of conducting the polling fixed as May 19, added the Returning Officer.
The National Assembly seat became vacant following resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate chairman.
