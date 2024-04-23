Open Menu

Scrutiny Of Nomination Papers For NA-148 Bye-election Completes

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Scrutiny of nomination papers for NA-148 bye-election completes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Scrutiny of the nominations papers of candidates aspiring to contest by election of NA-148 being scheduled on May 19 has been completed.

Official sources said the eligible candidates are provided with Form- 32.

Exactly 12 candidates have filed nomination papers are given go-ahead to fight the election after the tight scrutiny, it was said.

They include Taimur Altaf Malik, Ali Qasim Gilani, Khalid Javed Waraich, Ahmed Hussain Dehr, Muhammad Atif Imran, Rubeena Akhtar, Saqib Mahmood Mahay, Rana Jang Sher Ali, Azhar Ahmed Sandila, Jamshed Abbas Bapi, Rana Ameeq and Amjad Hussain.

Appeals against rejection or accepting of candidates' nomination papers would be received until tomorrow (24th of April), according to the Returning Officer.

The final list would be displayed on April 26 after holding the decision on applications filed with the Election Commission.

The last date for withdrawing the nomination paper is fixed as April 27, said the Returning Officer.

Electoral symbols would be allotted on April 29 before the due date of conducting the polling fixed as May 19, added the Returning Officer.

The National Assembly seat became vacant following resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate chairman.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Senate Election Commission Of Pakistan Jamshed April May Nomination Papers NA-148

Recent Stories

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

27 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

2 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

2 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

3 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

3 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

16 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

16 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

16 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan