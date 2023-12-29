Scrutiny of nomination papers of 96 women candidates for KP assembly completed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The scrutiny of nomination papers of 96 women candidates for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly was completed on Friday for Election 2024.

According to Provincial Election Commission spokesman, the scrutiny of nomination papers of 38 women candidates for the National Assembly was also completed.

He said the scrutiny of nomination papers of 25 minorities candidates were also completed by the Returning Officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesman said that scrutiny of nomination papers of all candidates would be completed by December 30.