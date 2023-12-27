Open Menu

Scrutiny Of Nominations Papers Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming general elections continued in the province wherein scrutiny of 58 papers for the National Assembly and provincial assembly was completed.

According to the spokesman of the provincial election commission so far, scrutiny of 32 papers has been completed on the specific seats of women in the Provincial Assembly.

Similarly, scrutiny of 26 candidates for the National Assembly and minority reserved seats has been completed.

He said that 40 candidates were summoned for the seats of the Provincial Assembly and, 30 for the national and minority seats on Wednesday.

He said those candidates who want to change the date of scrutiny would be accommodated adding that due to Christmas the candidates for minority seats were given relaxation in scrutiny on 25th and 26th December.

