Scrutiny of organisations getting foreign funding a must: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar has said that all organisations which were working for provision of family services fall under the ambit of the Social Welfare Department.

While addressing a meeting, organised by the Population Welfare Department here on Tuesday, he said that scrutiny of all such organisations which were getting foreign funding was necessary.

Population Welfare Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Director General Population Malik Bhalla, Punjab Population Welfare CEO Jawad Ahmad and other officers were also present.

Marie Stopes Society gave the meeting briefing regarding infrastructure and working of the organisation.

Col (retd) Hashim Dogar was also invited to attend the Nairobi Summit. Marie Stopes Society also expressed desire to work with the Population Welfare Department for controlling population and provision of family services.

The minister said that everyone was allowed to work in the province according to the law. He said that well-trained and well-educated people were necessary for running NGO and providing family planning guidance.

He said that focus of Population Welfare Department was on healthy mother and child. Comprehensive measures have been taken by the department for creating awareness among married couples regarding family planning and use of contraceptives, he added.