UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scrutiny Of Organisations Getting Foreign Funding A Must: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

Scrutiny of organisations getting foreign funding a must: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar has said that all organisations which were working for provision of family services fall under the ambit of the Social Welfare Department.

While addressing a meeting, organised by the Population Welfare Department here on Tuesday, he said that scrutiny of all such organisations which were getting foreign funding was necessary.

Population Welfare Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Director General Population Malik Bhalla, Punjab Population Welfare CEO Jawad Ahmad and other officers were also present.

Marie Stopes Society gave the meeting briefing regarding infrastructure and working of the organisation.

Col (retd) Hashim Dogar was also invited to attend the Nairobi Summit. Marie Stopes Society also expressed desire to work with the Population Welfare Department for controlling population and provision of family services.

The minister said that everyone was allowed to work in the province according to the law. He said that well-trained and well-educated people were necessary for running NGO and providing family planning guidance.

He said that focus of Population Welfare Department was on healthy mother and child. Comprehensive measures have been taken by the department for creating awareness among married couples regarding family planning and use of contraceptives, he added.

Related Topics

Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Population Welfare Married Nairobi Jawad Ahmad Family All

Recent Stories

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

37 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi’s five-year ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed highlights UAE’s keenness to a ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

2 hours ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

2 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.