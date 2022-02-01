UrduPoint.com

Scrutiny Of Police Personnel Involved In Suspicious Activities Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Scrutiny of police personnel involved in suspicious activities underway

Scrutiny of officials and personnel of Karachi Police involved in suspicious activities was underway, said the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Scrutiny of officials and personnel of Karachi Police involved in suspicious activities was underway, said the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Tuesday.

A cop namely Khizar Hayat had been suspended over a month ago during the scrutiny process and was closed to headquarters after receiving information against his involvement in suspicious activities.

Khizar Hayat, a personnel of Karachi Police was alleged to have links with criminals and was involved in supplying arms to criminals, as alleged by recently arrested criminals gang by district Central Police on January 28th.

The spokesperson added that legal and departmental action was being taken following the recent revelations against Khizar Hayat.

Karachi Police had in the past taken strict legal and departmental action against officials involved in suspicious activities and this process of self-accountability was underway, concluded the spokesperson.

